Mengis Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Mengis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 81,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Novartis accounts for about 1.6% of Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $8,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP lifted its stake in Novartis by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Novartis during the fourth quarter worth $392,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 35,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,581,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its stake in Novartis by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 158,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,956,000 after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc bought a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $3,844,000. 13.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of NVS traded up $1.61 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $95.97. 1,590,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,498,962. The firm has a market capitalization of $196.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $92.19 and a twelve month high of $108.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.00.

Novartis Increases Dividend

Novartis ( NYSE:NVS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $11.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.69 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 29.90% and a net margin of 29.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were given a $3.7772 dividend. This is a positive change from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $3.47. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%. Novartis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NVS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Novartis in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.00.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

