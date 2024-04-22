Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Diversified LLC

Diversified LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,487 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE ACN traded down $0.80 on Monday, reaching $316.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 866,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,370,344. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.01 billion, a PE ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.31.

Accenture Announces Dividend

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s payout ratio is 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total value of $1,611,139.39. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 34,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total transaction of $1,859,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ACN has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $379.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $417.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lifted their target price on shares of Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $387.00.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

