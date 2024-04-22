Diversified LLC Has $615,000 Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Diversified LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 51.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,845 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,345 shares during the period. Diversified LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VEA traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $48.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,625,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,676,351. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.90. The stock has a market cap of $126.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31 and a beta of 0.88. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $41.48 and a 52 week high of $50.36.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

