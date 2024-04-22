Foundry Partners LLC Makes New $4 Million Investment in Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA)

Foundry Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Copa Holdings, S.A. (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 37,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,003,000. Foundry Partners LLC owned about 0.10% of Copa at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPA. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Copa by 5,056.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,337 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Copa by 28.5% in the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Copa during the third quarter valued at approximately $549,000. U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Copa by 91.9% during the 3rd quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 149,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,333,000 after buying an additional 71,634 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC increased its stake in Copa by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Copa stock traded down $0.25 on Monday, reaching $101.43. The company had a trading volume of 57,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,807. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.39. Copa Holdings, S.A. has a 1 year low of $78.12 and a 1 year high of $121.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Copa ( NYSE:CPA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $4.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $0.57. Copa had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 37.03%. The firm had revenue of $916.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $886.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Copa Holdings, S.A. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from Copa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $6.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.35%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.39%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Copa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

