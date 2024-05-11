Q2 2024 Earnings Estimate for EverQuote, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:EVER)

EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER – Free Report) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for EverQuote in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.09). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.50 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for EverQuote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for EverQuote’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.17 EPS.

EVER has been the topic of several other reports. Craig Hallum increased their target price on EverQuote from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of EverQuote from $13.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of EverQuote from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.25.

EverQuote Stock Down 3.9 %

Shares of EverQuote stock opened at $22.80 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.96. EverQuote has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $25.69.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $91.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.36 million. EverQuote had a negative return on equity of 31.55% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EverQuote

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVER. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in EverQuote by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,933,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,980,000 after purchasing an additional 592,262 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 193.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 716,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after acquiring an additional 472,821 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in EverQuote by 244,503.3% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 293,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 293,404 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in EverQuote by 206.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 318,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,903,000 after purchasing an additional 214,486 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EverQuote in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at EverQuote

In other news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of EverQuote stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total transaction of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now owns 797,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director David B. Blundin sold 4,943 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.61, for a total value of $82,103.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 797,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,248,900.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Ventures Lllp Link sold 2,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $59,732.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,553,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,989,048.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 424,466 shares of company stock valued at $8,045,609. Insiders own 29.79% of the company’s stock.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, and life insurance. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

