Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM) Increased by Analyst

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst S. Corwin now expects that the company will earn ($0.91) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($1.36). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.87) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($84.00) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.78) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($3.30) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.21. Beam Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 35.09% and a negative return on equity of 15.90%. The company had revenue of $7.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.33) earnings per share. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on BEAM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Beam Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Beam Therapeutics from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.18.

Shares of Beam Therapeutics stock opened at $21.26 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.13. Beam Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $16.95 and a 12-month high of $49.50.

In other news, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of Beam Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total value of $145,632.08. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at $5,448,065.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Fmr Llc sold 1,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.76, for a total transaction of $48,139.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,771,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,264,043.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 4,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $145,632.08. Following the sale, the president now owns 169,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,448,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,804 shares of company stock valued at $3,211,869. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,578,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,402,000 after buying an additional 413,892 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 10.6% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,000 after purchasing an additional 7,176 shares during the period. Finally, Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Beam Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. It develops BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease or beta-thalassemia; and BEAM-302, a liver-targeting LNP formulation to treat severe alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; BEAM-201, an anti-CD7 CAR-T product candidate, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia/T cell lymphoblastic lymphoma; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeting LNP formulation for the treatment of glycogen storage disease 1a.

