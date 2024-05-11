Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH) Reduced by William Blair

Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) – Investment analysts at William Blair decreased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Celsius in a report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.26. The consensus estimate for Celsius’ current full-year earnings is $1.09 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Celsius’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.45 EPS.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $355.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.37 million. Celsius had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 131.58%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

CELH has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Celsius from $99.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Maxim Group upped their price objective on shares of Celsius from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Stifel Europe lifted their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Celsius from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Celsius from $95.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Celsius has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.36.

CELH opened at $82.81 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.27. The company has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.08, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.93. Celsius has a one year low of $40.87 and a one year high of $99.62.

In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paul H. Storey sold 1,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $138,263.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,095,948.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Nicholas Castaldo sold 165,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $13,749,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 352,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,404,157.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,045,196 shares of company stock worth $131,499,404. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CELH. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Celsius by 197.3% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 54,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after acquiring an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $851,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in Celsius by 761.1% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 190,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,612,000 after purchasing an additional 167,977 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Celsius by 190.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 41,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,998 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

