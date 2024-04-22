Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Reduced by Greenwich Wealth Management LLC

Greenwich Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 32.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $231,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 24,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after purchasing an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 489,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,895,000 after acquiring an additional 31,551 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 301,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 94,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,892 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance
NASDAQ VCSH traded up $0.09 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 517,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,887,604. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $76.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.55. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $74.43 and a 1-year high of $77.72.
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile
The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Merger or Not, Albertson’s Companies is a Good Buy
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be So
- What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?
- Tesla Stock Analysis: Insights and Future Projections
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.