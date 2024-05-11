Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Forecasted to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.54) Per Share

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Noble Financial decreased their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cumulus Media in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 6th. Noble Financial analyst M. Kupinski now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.54) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.50). Noble Financial has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cumulus Media’s current full-year earnings is ($1.76) per share. Noble Financial also issued estimates for Cumulus Media’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.96) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($2.94) EPS.

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported ($2.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($2.01). Cumulus Media had a negative net margin of 13.18% and a negative return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $221.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.07 million.

Separately, Barrington Research cut shares of Cumulus Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th.

Cumulus Media Stock Performance

CMLS stock opened at $2.67 on Thursday. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $6.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 410,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 28.5% during the third quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 86,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cumulus Media by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 64,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 10,080 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Cumulus Media during the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in Cumulus Media by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 38,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.68% of the company’s stock.

Cumulus Media Company Profile

Cumulus Media Inc, an audio-first media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It owns and operates stations in various markets, as well as affiliated stations through Westwood One. The company's content portfolio includes sports, news, talk, and entertainment programming from various brands, including the NFL, the NCAA, the Masters, CNN, AP News, the Academy of Country Music Awards, and other partners.

