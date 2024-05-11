Roth Capital Weighs in on Ambac Financial Group, Inc.’s Q2 2024 Earnings (NYSE:AMBC)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital increased their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ambac Financial Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, May 7th. Roth Capital analyst H. Fong now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for Ambac Financial Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.45 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Ambac Financial Group’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Get Ambac Financial Group alerts:

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.61. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 18.09%. The company had revenue of $103.00 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.30) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Research Report on AMBC

Ambac Financial Group Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $18.16 on Thursday. Ambac Financial Group has a 12 month low of $11.26 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company has a market cap of $821.20 million, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 96,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,588,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 39,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 26,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 19,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 71.3% in the third quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.49% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

(Get Free Report)

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.