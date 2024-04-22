BP’s (BP) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

BP (LON:BP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 500 ($6.22) target price on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on BP. AlphaValue lowered shares of BP to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of BP in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.45) price objective on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on BP from GBX 525 ($6.54) to GBX 510 ($6.35) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 617.89 ($7.69).

Shares of LON:BP traded up GBX 2.50 ($0.03) on Monday, hitting GBX 514.90 ($6.41). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,577,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The company has a market capitalization of £86.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 757.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.78, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 489.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 484.50. BP has a 12 month low of GBX 441.05 ($5.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 562.30 ($7.00).

In other news, insider Murray Auchincloss acquired 72 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.44) per share, with a total value of £372.24 ($463.39). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 82 shares of company stock worth $41,974. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

BP p.l.c. provides carbon products and services. The company operates through Gas & Low Carbon Energy, Oil Production & Operations, and Customers & Products segments. It engages in the production of natural gas, and integrated gas and power; trading of gas; operation of onshore and offshore wind power, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture and storage facilities; trading and marketing of renewable and non-renewable power; and production of crude oil.

