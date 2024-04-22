Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Sells 1,492 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,115,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FDL. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $204,000. Sterling Investment Management LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $37.40. 161,929 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,213. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $38.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.54.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

