Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Price Target Lowered to $37.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 28.52% from the company’s current price.

ADNT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

Adient Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:ADNT traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,019,878. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.15. Adient has a 1 year low of $27.73 and a 1 year high of $46.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.51.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Adient had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 1.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Adient will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Adient

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Adient

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG raised its position in Adient by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 229,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,411,000 after purchasing an additional 23,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in Adient by 11.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 49,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Adient by 136.1% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 66,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 38,604 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,146,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Adient by 552.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 49,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,819,000 after buying an additional 41,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Adient Company Profile

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

