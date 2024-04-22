Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI Buys 591 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,061 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 591 shares during the quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 35.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $747,000. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the third quarter worth $228,000. Rothschild Investment LLC IL boosted its position in Applied Materials by 15.2% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC IL now owns 3,054 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 4.1% in the third quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,631 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $780,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $189.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $170.03. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $109.15 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.48 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 43.56% and a net margin of 27.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Applied Materials from $138.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price target on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.50.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

