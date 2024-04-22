Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of VUG traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $322.96. 187,728 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,051. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $242.98 and a 52-week high of $348.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $313.67. The company has a market cap of $111.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

