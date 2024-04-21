Cwm LLC Decreases Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Cwm LLC decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 208,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 26,260 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $28,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Digital Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $442,477,000. Resolution Capital Ltd lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 106.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resolution Capital Ltd now owns 2,351,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,532,000 after buying an additional 1,213,526 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,390,848 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,735,240,000 after buying an additional 971,032 shares in the last quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 503.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 1,002,134 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,113,000 after buying an additional 836,039 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,748,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,925,000 after buying an additional 793,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DLR stock traded up $0.17 on Friday, reaching $136.83. 1,505,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,491,894. The stock has a market cap of $42.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.04. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $86.33 and a 1-year high of $154.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 164.31%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.33.

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,224,091.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

