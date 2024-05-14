Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Grows Position in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,215,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 751,944 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 2.28% of East West Bancorp worth $231,370,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in East West Bancorp by 65.1% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in East West Bancorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 837,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,170,000 after buying an additional 37,735 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of East West Bancorp by 2.4% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 41,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after buying an additional 987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of East West Bancorp by 4.8% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 31,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.53% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $775,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other East West Bancorp news, insider Irene H. Oh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $775,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 127,193 shares in the company, valued at $9,867,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Molly Campbell sold 1,625 shares of East West Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.26, for a total transaction of $125,547.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,400.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $1,048,508. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on East West Bancorp from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on shares of East West Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of East West Bancorp from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of East West Bancorp from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on EWBC

East West Bancorp Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EWBC opened at $77.79 on Tuesday. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $44.69 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.08. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.43% and a net margin of 26.78%. The business had revenue of $644.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current year.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. East West Bancorp’s payout ratio is 27.71%.

East West Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.