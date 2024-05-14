Advisor OS LLC Has $604,000 Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Advisor OS LLC cut its stake in shares of Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Choice Hotels International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Choice Hotels International by 143.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Stock Performance

NYSE CHH traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $118.47. The stock had a trading volume of 10,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,925. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.91 and a 1-year high of $136.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 177.75, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $122.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $117.33.

Choice Hotels International Announces Dividend

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $331.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $343.04 million. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 748.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Choice Hotels International from $122.00 to $114.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $128.00 to $112.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Choice Hotels International from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.70.

Choice Hotels International Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

