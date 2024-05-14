Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stake in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel decreased its position in XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Free Report) by 49.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,596 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,567 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in XPeng were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,519,000 after acquiring an additional 5,246,212 shares during the period. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC boosted its position in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,852,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290,309 shares in the last quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of XPeng by 167.9% during the 4th quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 1,221,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,828,000 after purchasing an additional 765,824 shares during the period. Finally, Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of XPeng by 155.6% in the fourth quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,701,000 after acquiring an additional 700,000 shares during the period. 23.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE XPEV traded up $0.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,054,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,894,428. XPeng Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.55 and a fifty-two week high of $23.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.31.

XPeng ( NYSE:XPEV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. XPeng had a negative return on equity of 31.17% and a negative net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Macquarie began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.48.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

