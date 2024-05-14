Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Boosted by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 19.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,366 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 116 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 281 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Tlwm lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Tlwm now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $279.00 price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $246.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $237.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $230.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $264.10.

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $269.62 on Tuesday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $196.74 and a 12-month high of $278.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $241.39.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.41 by ($0.13). Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 21.21% and a net margin of 24.28%. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $2.56 dividend. This represents a $10.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 24.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pioneer Natural Resources

In related news, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of Pioneer Natural Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 462,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,711,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, CAO Christopher L. Washburn sold 1,416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.95, for a total transaction of $369,505.20. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,302,140.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Sheffield sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.25, for a total value of $2,352,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 462,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $108,711,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,766 shares of company stock valued at $9,067,373 in the last 90 days. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.