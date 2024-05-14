Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) Stock Rating Upgraded by Leerink Partnrs

Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AQST. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an overweight rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink began coverage on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their target price on Aquestive Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $8.00.

Shares of AQST stock opened at $3.27 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $6.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.21 and a 200-day moving average of $2.97.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $13.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.79 million. Research analysts expect that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Alexander Mark Schobel sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 984,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,906,856. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Aquestive Therapeutics by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 247,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 30,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aquestive Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $688,000. 32.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

