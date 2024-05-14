NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP) Shares Sold by Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lessened its stake in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 350 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in NetApp were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,081 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetApp by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 273,991 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $24,155,000 after buying an additional 10,563 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 140,240.0% in the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 14,034 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,237,000 after buying an additional 14,024 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in NetApp by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 17,762 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in NetApp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,519,700 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $133,978,000 after acquiring an additional 39,462 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NTAP shares. Argus upgraded shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NetApp in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of NetApp from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.67, for a total transaction of $1,540,050.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 144,909 shares in the company, valued at $14,877,807.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.16, for a total transaction of $876,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,068,738.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,371 shares of company stock worth $4,139,505. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NetApp Stock Up 0.3 %

NTAP opened at $108.43 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market capitalization of $22.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $103.57 and its 200-day moving average is $91.60. NetApp, Inc. has a one year low of $63.33 and a one year high of $112.48.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.25. NetApp had a net margin of 15.21% and a return on equity of 109.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. NetApp’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

About NetApp

(Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

Featured Articles

