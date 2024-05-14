Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA trimmed its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE:BAM – Free Report) (TSE:BAM.A) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,730,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,155,089 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Brookfield Asset Management were worth $230,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 44.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,341,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $254,842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,842 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,217,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,734 shares in the last quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 240.3% in the third quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 1,688,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,395 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Brookfield Asset Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,198,000. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Brookfield Asset Management by 463.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 541,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,132,000 after purchasing an additional 445,463 shares in the last quarter. 68.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAM opened at $39.71 on Tuesday. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. has a one year low of $28.35 and a one year high of $43.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $40.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.40. The stock has a market cap of $17.55 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.72.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 140.74%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Brookfield Asset Management from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. CIBC upped their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. HSBC cut Brookfield Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $47.00 to $44.50 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.25.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors.

