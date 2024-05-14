Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Sells 558,673 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lowered its position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,156,843 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 558,673 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $324,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TOL. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 105.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,503,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $111,216,000 after acquiring an additional 772,849 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Toll Brothers in the third quarter worth $48,457,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 26.9% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,491,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,294,000 after acquiring an additional 316,100 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 157.0% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 509,177 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,659,000 after acquiring an additional 311,092 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Toll Brothers by 41.2% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 834,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $85,819,000 after acquiring an additional 243,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Toll Brothers

In related news, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total value of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.85, for a total value of $5,942,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 346,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,167,500.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen F. East sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.32, for a total transaction of $178,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,389 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,295.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,881,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TOL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Toll Brothers from $127.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.80.

Toll Brothers Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $126.57. The stock had a trading volume of 52,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,006. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $121.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.06. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.34 and a fifty-two week high of $130.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company has a market cap of $13.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.67.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.48. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 21.04%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 13.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Toll Brothers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 4th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.11%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

