Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Acquires 9,000 Shares of Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) by 132.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Kaltura were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 54.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 6,957 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaltura during the third quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 3.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 248,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 8,592 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kaltura by 39.4% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 319,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 90,198 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Kaltura by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 989,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after buying an additional 145,636 shares during the last quarter. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Kaltura from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday.

Shares of NASDAQ:KLTR traded up $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.22. 1,842 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 112,606. Kaltura, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $2.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $44.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.97 million. Kaltura had a negative return on equity of 142.20% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Kaltura, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

