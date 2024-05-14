Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,826,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 730,318 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 0.92% of Synchrony Financial worth $146,112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 44.1% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 96.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Synchrony Financial from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Synchrony Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total transaction of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Curtis Howse sold 31,562 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,420,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 121,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,446,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian D. Doubles sold 134,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.26, for a total value of $5,557,556.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 660,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,246,164.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 172,437 shares of company stock valued at $7,242,432 in the last quarter. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Synchrony Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Synchrony Financial stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.11. Synchrony Financial has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $46.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 16.01%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 6th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.35%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, April 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

