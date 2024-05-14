CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,058,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 45,480 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned 1.32% of CGI worth $327,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIB. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CGI by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its stake in CGI by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in CGI by 6.8% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in CGI by 1.0% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in CGI by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. 66.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. CIBC cut their target price on shares of CGI from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of CGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

GIB traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $102.51. 7,924 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 150,858. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.18. The company has a market cap of $23.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.59, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.93. CGI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.07 and a fifty-two week high of $118.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

