Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel Reduces Stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER)

Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel reduced its stake in Xperi Inc. (NASDAQ:XPER – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,164 shares during the quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel’s holdings in Xperi were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPER. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Xperi by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 3,991 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 370,912 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 6,608 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Xperi by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,704 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Xperi by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 17,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,672 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Xperi during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on XPER shares. BWS Financial reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Xperi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Xperi in a report on Friday, March 1st.

Xperi Stock Performance

Shares of Xperi stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $447.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.68 and a 200 day moving average of $10.56. Xperi Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $13.62.

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.16. Xperi had a negative net margin of 22.93% and a negative return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $137.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Xperi Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Xperi Profile

Xperi Inc operates as a consumer and entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers Pay-TV solutions, including UX solutions that allows service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guide for their customers and to upgrade the programming features and services; IPTV, a cloud-based solution that supports various services and applications, such as TV programming, broadband OTT video content, digital music, photos, and other media experiences; managed IPTV service; video metadata and services; managed IPTV Service, a customizable, cloud-enabled, and end-to-end streaming video solution that enables operators to quickly launch a branded, fully compliant, full-featured Pay-TV service; metadata libraries comprising television, sports, movies, digital-first, celebrities, books, and video games; personalized content discovery, natural language voice, and insights; and TiVo DVR subscriptions, as well as technical support service.

