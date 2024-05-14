Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,387 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 23 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at about $764,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 179.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 7,450 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,784 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,654 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. boosted its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 899 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 24.0% in the third quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $642.00 to $737.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $621.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup upped their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $635.00 to $708.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $608.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $601.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $531.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.48 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.95. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $389.90 and a 52 week high of $626.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.05. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 31.35%. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were given a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

