Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02 (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK)

Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CIK – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 19th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0225 per share on Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th.
Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CIK opened at $2.92 on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Asset Management Income Fund has a 52 week low of $2.50 and a 52 week high of $3.19.
