Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Raises Holdings in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,650,459 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,137,500 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.57% of Summit Materials worth $255,777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Summit Materials by 110.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 654 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 343 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 2.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 13,160 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 33,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 13,131 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 3.4% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Trading Up 1.2%

NYSE:SUM traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $40.62. 19,232 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 972,987. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.34. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.98 and a 52-week high of $44.89. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Summit Materials ( NYSE:SUM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The construction company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $773.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $803.98 million. Summit Materials had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue was up 89.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 2.15 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SUM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Summit Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a report on Friday, February 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.73.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc operates as a vertically integrated construction materials company in the United States and Canada. It operates in three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company offers aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

