Advisor OS LLC Has $594,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 18.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,580 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 29.9% during the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 21,349 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 14.5% in the third quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 52,081 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,221,000 after acquiring an additional 6,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 218.9% during the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 18,615 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,509,000 after acquiring an additional 12,777 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Macquarie upped their target price on Walt Disney from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.58.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 1,857 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $226,405.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $536,448. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

NYSE DIS traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 959,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,027,520. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.12 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

