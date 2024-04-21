Cwm LLC Sells 8,730 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Cwm LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,209 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,730 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $35,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accenture by 180.0% in the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ACN. Guggenheim began coverage on Accenture in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price target on Accenture from $410.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Accenture from $364.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.00.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of ACN traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $316.88. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,733. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $355.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $342.08. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $261.68 and a 52 week high of $387.51. The company has a market capitalization of $212.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.19.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $15.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 28.30% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 12.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 11th will be given a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.78%.

Insider Activity at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,553,691.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 4,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.83, for a total transaction of $1,611,139.39. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 34,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,937,824.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.81, for a total value of $1,859,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,316 shares in the company, valued at $7,553,691.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $12,276,123. 0.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

