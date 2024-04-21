Calamos Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 16,125 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTES. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in NetEase by 2.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in NetEase during the first quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.07% of the company’s stock.

NetEase Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NetEase stock opened at $93.51 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $118.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $103.21.

NetEase Increases Dividend

NetEase ( NASDAQ:NTES Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The technology company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($0.20). NetEase had a net margin of 28.39% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that NetEase, Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th were given a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 13th. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTES has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on NetEase from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

