U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 133.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,894 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $30,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 122.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 431.9% during the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 1.5 %

iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $243.74 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $242.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $228.28. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.85 and a beta of 0.99. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $185.74 and a twelve month high of $248.69.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

