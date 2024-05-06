U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of APD. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 257.6% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 118 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APD stock opened at $245.87 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.72. The company has a market cap of $54.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $212.24 and a 12-month high of $307.71.

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.70 by $0.15. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.56% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.74 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APD shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Air Products and Chemicals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $285.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $260.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $250.00 to $263.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Air Products and Chemicals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.43.

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; and specialty gases for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

