First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) Stock Position Increased by Axxcess Wealth Management LLC

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 121.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,388 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FTCS. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FTCS opened at $82.34 on Monday. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.13 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.39.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a $0.2247 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

