Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Sells 563 Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 563 shares during the quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Family CFO Inc increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 295,028 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,916,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,416,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $193,338,000 after purchasing an additional 390,939 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,021,774 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $132,293,000 after purchasing an additional 27,169 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 26,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,362,000 after purchasing an additional 70,816 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VMBS stock opened at $44.75 on Monday. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 12-month low of $42.06 and a 12-month high of $47.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be given a $0.148 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. This is a positive change from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

