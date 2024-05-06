Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,473 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.9% in the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,128,575 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $840,702,000 after buying an additional 2,151,893 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 62.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,496,708 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,119,295,000 after buying an additional 2,119,382 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 65.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,348,496 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $478,224,000 after buying an additional 929,495 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 331.7% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 1,143,298 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $280,817,000 after buying an additional 878,490 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 20,736.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 803,677 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $197,399,000 after buying an additional 799,820 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $237.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.61.

Union Pacific Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of UNP stock opened at $240.36 on Monday. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $190.71 and a 52-week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $146.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $242.95 and a 200-day moving average of $236.37.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is 49.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $937,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 56,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,170,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Further Reading

