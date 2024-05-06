STAAR Surgical (STAA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter. STAAR Surgical has set its FY24 guidance at $0.70 EPS.Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $76.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. The business's revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect STAAR Surgical to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

STAA opened at $45.50 on Monday. STAAR Surgical has a fifty-two week low of $26.66 and a fifty-two week high of $68.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.84 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day moving average is $35.78.

In related news, Director Aimee S. Weisner bought 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $66,692.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,864 shares in the company, valued at $414,027.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STAA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho upped their price objective on STAAR Surgical from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on STAAR Surgical from $40.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on STAAR Surgical from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.38.

(Get Free Report)

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia.

