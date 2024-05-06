ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.020-1.070 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.7 billion-$1.7 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ACCO Brands also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.300-0.330 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded ACCO Brands from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 target price on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

ACCO Brands Stock Performance

ACCO Brands stock opened at $4.88 on Monday. ACCO Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.30 and a fifty-two week high of $6.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. ACCO Brands had a negative net margin of 1.36% and a positive return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $358.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ACCO Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.15%. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -111.11%.

About ACCO Brands

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

