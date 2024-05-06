Alpha Teknova (TKNO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 13th. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.20 million. Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 38.12% and a negative net margin of 100.26%. On average, analysts expect Alpha Teknova to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TKNO opened at $1.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 5.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.74. The company has a market cap of $77.56 million, a PE ratio of -1.64 and a beta of 0.39. Alpha Teknova has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $4.27.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered shares of Alpha Teknova from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 12th.

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

