Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,362 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $1,620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 15.5% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 61,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,167,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.8% in the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $75.90 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $235.32 billion, a PE ratio of 37.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.34. AstraZeneca PLC has a fifty-two week low of $60.47 and a fifty-two week high of $76.80.

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.3%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is 94.61%.

AZN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

