Rayonier Advanced Materials (RYAM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.16). Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative net margin of 6.15% and a negative return on equity of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.40 million. On average, analysts expect Rayonier Advanced Materials to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:RYAM opened at $3.98 on Monday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $2.66 and a twelve month high of $5.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Latin America, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. It operates through High Purity Cellulose, Paperboard, and High-Yield Pulp segments. The company's products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, cigarette filters, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

