CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New Investment in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX)

CRA Financial Services LLC bought a new position in UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN (NYSEARCA:FBGX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000. CRA Financial Services LLC owned 0.12% of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Claybrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN during the 3rd quarter worth $10,247,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter.

UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN Trading Down 4.1 %

NYSEARCA:FBGX traded down $31.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $735.07. 150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 253. The company has a fifty day moving average of $815.48 and a 200 day moving average of $709.89. UBS AG FI Enhanced Large Cap Growth ETN has a twelve month low of $459.67 and a twelve month high of $853.19.

