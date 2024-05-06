Axxcess Wealth Management LLC Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,494 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 39.9% during the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,405 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 22.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.6% during the third quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 13,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,162,000 after buying an additional 1,524 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 463.1% during the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.4% during the third quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 48,624 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TXN. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $137.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.74.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 104,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.83, for a total transaction of $18,286,320.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 403,851 shares in the company, valued at $71,009,121.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 228,529 shares of company stock worth $40,502,458. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $178.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $139.48 and a 1-year high of $188.12. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $170.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.12.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

