Pampa Energía (PAM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 7th. Analysts expect Pampa Energía to post earnings of $1.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The utilities provider reported ($2.90) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.44) by ($1.46). Pampa Energía had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 17.45%. The business had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.56 million. On average, analysts expect Pampa Energía to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pampa Energía alerts:

Pampa Energía Stock Performance

Pampa Energía stock opened at $48.74 on Monday. Pampa Energía has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $52.17. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PAM. StockNews.com lowered shares of Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Pampa Energía from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Pampa Energía

Pampa Energía Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pampa Energía SA operates as an integrated power company in Argentina. The company operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. It generates electricity through thermal plants, hydroelectric plants, and wind farms with a 5,332 megawatt (MW) installed capacity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pampa Energía Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pampa Energía and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.