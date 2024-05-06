Vitru (VTRU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 13th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.72 million for the quarter. Vitru had a return on equity of 10.95% and a net margin of 5.44%. On average, analysts expect Vitru to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Vitru alerts:

Vitru Price Performance

Shares of VTRU opened at $12.08 on Monday. Vitru has a 12 month low of $9.80 and a 12 month high of $18.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.74. The company has a market cap of $405.20 million, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 0.01.

Vitru Company Profile

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services in Brazil. The company operates through Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses segments. It offers distance, on-site undergraduate, graduate, technical, and professional courses, as well as continuing education and preparatory courses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.