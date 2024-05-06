M&T Bank Corp Purchases 9,460 Shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV)

M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Value (NASDAQ:VONV – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 123,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,460 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value were worth $8,940,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 947.7% during the fourth quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 11,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 10,813 shares during the period. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Windward Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,011,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $4,454,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $1,495,000. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Value in the fourth quarter worth about $16,040,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VONV opened at $75.99 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.43. Vanguard Russell 1000 Value has a 1 year low of $62.92 and a 1 year high of $78.81. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Value ETF (VONV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The fund tracks an index of value stocks selected from the 1,000 largest US companies. VONV was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

