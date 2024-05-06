James River Group (JRVR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, May 8th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

James River Group (NASDAQ:JRVR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $218.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.80 million. James River Group had a positive return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 10.80%. On average, analysts expect James River Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of James River Group stock opened at $8.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. James River Group has a twelve month low of $6.35 and a twelve month high of $22.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.63.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 11th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.27%. James River Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -8.85%.

Several research analysts recently commented on JRVR shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on James River Group from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of James River Group in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of James River Group from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of James River Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on James River Group from $34.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance services. It operates through Excess and Surplus Lines, and Specialty Admitted Insurance segments. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites liability and property insurance in the United States Puerto Rice, and the United States Virgin Islands.

